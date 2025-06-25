2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets' Best Options for Pick No. 19
The Brooklyn Nets' second pick in the first round comes at No. 19. Originally held by the New Orleans Pelicans, the pick landed with Brooklyn during a three-team trade between Portland, Detroit and New York.
This was one of two picks acquired by the Nets in a trade that would send Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, putting Brooklyn in the driver's seat for a strategic offseason ahead of their rebuild year.
As the Nets are rumored to trade Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton this offseason, the No. 19 pick could open up the door for a new wing or big man to enter the Brooklyn Nets team.
However, this pick could also be used as leverage, as the Nets are rumored to want to trade up to land a guard to play alongside Cam Thomas. If the Nets do decide to keep the pick in a guard-heavy draft, Brooklyn should be able to land a solid player to impact their team immediately.
Derik Queen (Center / Maryland Terrapins)
Derik Queen is one of the most intriguing big men in this year's draft class, as the Maryland center was a problem for opposing defenses around the nation, averaging 16.5 points and 9 rebounds. He was also an excellent anchor in the paint for his team, putting together 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. At 6-foot-10, Queen provides guard-like handles and crafty finishing ability if his game can translate to the NBA level, a team like Brooklyn could value his offensive prowess to their rebuilding team.
Asa Newell (Forward / Georgia Bulldogs)
Another freshman cracks the potential list of players for Brooklyn, as Asa Newell from Georgia has been linked to the Nets in a recent ESPN mock draft by NBA Insider Jeremy Woo. Newell is listed as a forward, but has played valuable minutes for the Bulldogs at center in his lone freshman season, thanks to his height of 6-foot-11. He'll need to improve as a shooter if he hopes to start one day, but after averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds this past season, scouts and analysts have deemed Newell worthy of a first-round selection.