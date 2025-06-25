2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets' Best Options for Pick No. 8
The Brooklyn Nets' original lottery pick has seen several different players be mocked to this selection, including two players who can help the Brooklyn Nets' offense this upcoming season, whether as a starter or coming off the bench.
As Brooklyn anticipates a rebuild next season, several positions will need to be filled, including a potential center position that could open up if the Los Angeles Lakers are serious in trading for Nic Claxton, as rumors and reports have indicated.
Another player that could be potentially on the move is also Cam Johnson, which would open up a forward position, giving the Nets a plethora of options at pick No. 8.
Nets may also use this pick and others to move up into the top five draft selections, as they have been high on both Rutgers guards Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. However, teams have been reluctant to strike a deal that would move Brooklyn up a few picks, but now with five first-round selections, they could very well entice a team to say yes.
If the Nets do decide to stick with their No. 8 overall pick, then they will have a couple of different players to choose from that could impact their 2025-26 roster.
Kon Knueppel (Small Forward / Duke Blue Devils)
One of the best shooters in the 2025 NBA Draft class, Duke's Kon Knueppel would be a great fit for the Nets and also a potential replacement for Cam Johnson if he does wind up being traded this summer.
Not just a sharpshooter, Knueppel is a great floor spacer and was solid in the pick and roll game alongside star teammate Cooper Flagg at Duke. Standing at 6-foot-7, Kneuppel was able to log a 40.6% rate behind the three-point line this season, along with a 47.9% field goal completion.
Carter Bryant (Forward / Arizona Wildcats)
If this year's NBA playoffs taught front offices anything, it is the importance of a 3-and-D wing, a skillset in which Arizona's Carter Bryant displayed throughout his freshman season with the Wildcats. He shot 37.1% behind the arc and averaged at least one block and steal per game.
While he was already deemed a potential first-round selection, Bryant's impressive showings at the NBA Combine, where teams saw his defensive abilities firsthand hand certainly helped boost his stock to a potential lottery pick.
Khaman Maluach (Center / Duke Blue Devils)
Khaman Maluach measures at an impressive 7-foot-2, with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He became known for his defensive prowess this past season, along with being the anchor for a talented Duke team. Offensively, he can get to the rim with ease and also pop an occasional three-pointer.
With a bit more development offensively and in his agility, Maluach has the potential to be a legit two-way center if he can hone his craft. Barley at age 18, the South Sudanese center could certainly have his best basketball ahead of him, and with Brooklyn potentially needing a replacement at center this summer, they could get a head start in drafting Maluach at pick No. 8.