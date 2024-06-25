Brooklyn Nets Have 'Expressed Optimism' in Trading For 2024 NBA Draft Pick
The Brooklyn Nets aren't currently slated to make a selection on either day of the 2024 NBA Draft, thanks to a blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden in 2021. Now, they're looking to find their way back into the draft.
For teams not named the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks -- those appealing enough to superstar free agents causing quick rebuilds -- using the NBA Draft is the best way to rebuild a roster and set the team up for contention.
After the big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Harden broke up, the Nets are gutted of their own draft picks and are in a tricky spot as a franchise. Now, the team's best hope at a rebuild is acquiring draft picks and young talents by trading their current win-now players to teams looking to add instant contributors rather than rookies.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Nets have "expressed optimism" that they'll be able to trade into the 2024 NBA Draft and be able to secure a rookie.
"The Nets have expressed optimism about their ability to get a 2024 pick in recent days, per people familiar with the matter," Begley reported.
For a young player with superstar potential, Brooklyn could be an incredible destination to land. They're on the verge of a rebuild, as it feels inevitable that they'll eventually reset their roster and lean towards playing young talent, allowing for maximum development.
Now, the Nets are going to try and re-sign Nic Claxton and give one last go at building a contender. That path seems much more difficult and murky than a full-blown rebuild, though the latter requires more patience and intentional moves.
The NBA Draft -- given the notion that it's one of the weaker in recent history -- poses a huge opportunity for the Nets to swing for upside and kick-start a potential rebuild.
