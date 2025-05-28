NBA Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Move Up to Draft Franchise Point Guard
With the 2025 NBA Draft less than a month away, trade talks surrounding picks are expected to ramp up. With the lottery shaking up the order in a major way, the San Antonio Spurs are becoming the forefront of trade rumors with the No. 2 pick.
The Brooklyn Nets were a team expected to be within the top six in the draft, especially without a true franchise star. Cam Thomas had a solid 2024-25 season, but he suffered injury issues and is a restricted free agent this offseason.
With the Spurs potentially in the market for a win-now move that strays away from drafting and developing another prospect, the Nets could swoop in with a deal.
Brooklyn Nets receive: Harrison Barnes, No. 2 pick
San Antonio Spurs: Cam Johnson, No. 8 pick, No. 19 pick, 2027 first-round pick (via NYK)
Cam Johnson has long been rumored to depart from Brooklyn but was never moved at this year's deadline. With San Antonio in need of spot-up shooting and defense around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, this move gives the team just that.
Dylan Harper is the consensus No. 2 pick in this year's draft, and Brooklyn would get its ultimate franchise point guard. If Thomas somehow leaves the Nets, they'd feel comfortable with his replacement and then some. Harrison Barnes is used as a salary filler, as Brooklyn would take on a poor contract to move off of Johnson for No. 2.
While the Spurs get win-now talent and an upgrade in the form of Johnson, they also get way more for the future. The No. 8 and 19 picks could be used to draft supplemental role players rather than star potential like Harper. It would be hard to work in the 6-foot-6 point guard with Fox and Wembanyama at the helm.
Overall, the deal benefits both sides, but mainly the Nets. Harper would be in an environment where he could truly learn the ins and outs of the league at the helm, rather than on a playoff contender needing immediate production. Meanwhile, Johnson finds a better home for his services.
