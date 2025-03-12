Nets Projected to Take Standout Center in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The end of the season is underway in the NBA, and the Brooklyn Nets are a prime candidate to pull levers to lose games down the stretch, going after a top lottery pick. At 22-42, Brooklyn has dropped back to the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference after last night's 109-104 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets are now top-five in lottery odds with a 9.8% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, according to Tankathon.
There are a variety of needs across Brooklyn's roster, with the most prominent being at the point guard and forward positions. The reality is that D'Angelo Russell and Cam Johnson are unlikely to be on the roster at the start of next season with the rebuild underway. The Nets are expected to trade the two for future assets this summer.
However, in Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman, Brooklyn takes a different route, going with a big. The Nets are slotted as the sixth overall pick, and take Maryland center Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10 freshman is averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and a block per game for the No. 11 team in the country.
Queen has risen on recent mock drafts, projected to be a mid-first-round pick at the beginning of the year. However, he's been impressive in his first collegiate season, and has risen to be a potential franchise player.
"Derik Queen has scouts weighing his impressive production, high skill level/feel and passing IQ versus his poor shooting and suspect defensive projection," Wasserman wrote.
"Believers will look at his unique ball-handling and footwork, which help separate him from past heavier-set, back-to-the-basket bigs who've struggled to stick or take off in the NBA. He's surprised most this year with how comfortable he looks facing up and using his dribble."
Wasserman compares Queen to Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun, and for good reason. The two are both back-to-the-basket centers, play low to the ground, and have similar stats on both sides of the ball. They also both take plenty of midrange shots, but are a bit hesitant when it comes to the three.
The Nets taking Queen would most likely signify Nic Claxton's departure via trade, despite the defensive anchor inking a four-year, $97 million contract last summer. Brooklyn would get younger in its starting lineup and emphasize more of an offensive approach.
