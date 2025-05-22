Nets Prospect Watch: Brooklyn GM Sean Marks at NBA Draft Pro Day
With the 2025 NBA Draft around the corner, many teams are starting to flock to pro days to scout the best talent in the class. Organizations are looking for their next franchise star, and lucky for them, this year's class is loaded with talent.
The Brooklyn Nets have the most draft picks of any team this year, with four first-round selections and a pick in the second round. At No. 8, No. 19, No. 26, No. 27, and No. 36, Brooklyn has the chance to draft an entire core in a span of two days.
Klutch Sports Group held its NBA draft pro day today in Los Angeles, and plenty of high-ranking executives and scouts were in attendance. Talent in the pro day included Khaman Maluach, Walter Clayton Jr., Will Riley, and many others.
Nets general manager Sean Marks was in attendance to watch the prospects work out and show off their skills. Brooklyn will have a lot of work to do in the scouting department, given its plethora and wide range of picks.
Marks was reportedly in attendance to see Maluach, Clayton, Hansen Yang, and Rasheer Fleming. Any of these players would immediately be a major help for the Nets.
Maluach was perhaps the most regarded and interesting prospect during the pro day. The 7-foot-2 center from Duke averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this past season, improving with every game and being a major impact in the Blue Devils' Final Four run.
Maluach only started playing basketball when he was 13 years old (2019), but quickly developed into the prospect he is today through his work ethic, quick learning skills, and feel for the game, which he has been praised for by teammates and coaches.
The Nets will be considering all options, even the possibility of moving up in the draft. Brooklyn can move some of their picks for a higher selection, or go after established talent by giving up draft capital. The Nets have been heavily linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, so given all of the possibilities with their picks, nothing should be ruled out.
