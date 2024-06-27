Nets Stay Silent in Round One of 2024 NBA Draft

Updated list of Nets' first-round picks:



2025 (own)

2025 via MIL (Top-4 protected)

2025 via NYK

2025 (least favorable of PHX/HOU/OKC)

2026 (own)

2027 via NYK

2027 via PHI (Top-8 protected)

2027 (HOU can swap)

2028 (most favorable of BKN/PHX/NYK)

2029 via NYK

2029 (own)

2029… https://t.co/43tua9OoVM