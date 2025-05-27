Signs Continue to Point in Brooklyn Nets Selecting Duke Sharpshooter
As the Nets conduct their diligence on the NBA prospects available in this year's NBA Draft, one prospect that continues to fall into their lap in several mock drafts is Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel.
The Brooklyn Nets currently hold the No. 8 pick in this year's draft and are on a crash course for selecting the best player available when it comes time to pick. They have no clear direction other than trying to improve on an abysmally poor 26-56 record, with fans prepared to be in a rebuilding year but hoping for solid basketball nonetheless.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo linked Brooklyn with Knueppel in their early-May NBA mock draft, highlighting his shooting ability and overall play, stating, "He made 41% of his 3s in a variety of ways but also demonstrated his ability to handle and pass out of pick-and-roll and hold his own defensively."
Getting into Knueppel's shooting, he is regarded as one of the top three-point shot makers in his class. He shot 40% behind the arc in his freshman campaign, knocking down 84 out of his 207 three-point attempts.
Givony also touched on the Nets' draft position and gave their insight on what Brooklyn could do in this draft. "They might be disappointed to drop a few spots in the draft from No. 6 to No. 8, but they remain in the back end of a range where clear talent still exists, and they have the pieces to potentially move back up the board if they decide to get aggressive," he said.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post recently wrote a piece on the Duke star's potential to land with the Nets, suggesting they might be starting their rebuild with a forward like Knueppel.
Another NBA mock draft that was recently put out by Pro Football & Sports Network also penciled Duke's sharpshooting Knueppel to the Brooklyn Nets. They suggest Knueppel could be a key piece in Brooklyn finding its identity, writing, "Knueppel’s decision-making, pick-and-roll passing, and efficient driving could make him a well-rounded offensive presence for a team searching for its identity."
As we move closer to the 2025 NBA Draft in June, fans will continue to look for signs as to what the Nets will do at pick No. 8, but as the mock drafts continue to flow, it seems Kon Knueppel is a heavy favorite for Brooklyn.