The State of the Nets After the 2024 Draft Lottery Finishes
The NBA Draft Lottery is set to tip off Sunday afternoon. The 14 teams who were not able to make it to the NBA Playoffs are eligible to enter the Draft Lottery.
Following the regular season, the odds were determined, with tie breaks being applied to teams with identical regular season records. Looking back, the draft lottery has always been iconic for every team in different years. It was at this event where some previous expansion franchises made their first roster acquisitions, like the Orlando Magic in the 90's. We're surely in for something special in the 2024 edition of the draft lottery, especially for the teams that have the best odds at landing the number one pick, the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons.
Coming into the lottery, the Brooklyn Nets have no picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Wrapping up the 2023-24 season going 32-50 to finish as the No. 11 seed in the East was good enough to get the Nets' 2024 first-round pick a 4.5% chance of being the first pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, a pick that belongs to the Houston Rockets. Brooklyn's record from the 2023-24 campaign was also the ninth best odds overall to capture the first pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The state of the Nets' offseason moves will begin to unravel and become more clear after the lottery. Afterwards, various GM's across the league will be negotiating trades with each other that can happen on the night of the 2024 NBA Draft. Knowing Nets GM Sean Marks is willing to acquire a draft pick in this year's NBA Draft, the trade packages and/or cash considerations for a drafted player will already be ready for Marks and the Nets going into the draft once the order of the Draft is going to be revealed.
A blockbuster trade that happened on draft night not too long ago was the one that happened between the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks traded three first-round picks (2023, 2025,2027), a 2026 pick swap and Danilo Gallinari for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. If Houston continue to push on acquiring the draft picks Brooklyn got from the Phoenix Suns and Marks succumbs, another blockbuster trade that includes players that won't become free agents on either team this summer along with a possible third team suitor can very well happen on draft night.
