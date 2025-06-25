Three Trade Scenarios the Nets Could Explore in the 2025 Draft
The Nets are viewed as one of the teams most likely to make a trade in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they've already gotten the ball rolling by acquiring yet another first-round pick (No. 22) in this year’s draft.
Last season’s record shows clear room for improvement, but Brooklyn enters the day in a strong position with a stockpile of first-round picks, the most available cap space in the NBA, and veterans who are viewed as legitimate trade assets.
With the draft just hours away, Nets on SI breaks down three realistic trades the team could explore on draft night:
Nets Trade with Washington Wizards (Pick No. 6)
Proposed Deal:
Nets send: Pick 8 + Pick 26 + Nic Claxton
Wizards send: Pick 6
Why it works:
The Wizards currently don't have a center listed on their roster. While former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr is a 7-footer, he’s more of a stretch big than a traditional interior presence. Claxton is a strong rebounder and rim protector who thrives doing the dirty work and would immediately fill that need. It would also continue the trend of Washington blending veteran contributors with their young core.
At pick No. 6, the Nets would be in a position to target Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, whom they’ve reportedly had an eye on as a potential floor general of the future. If reports of Ace Bailey’s stock slipping are true, Brooklyn could pivot and grab him here.
Nets Trade with Charlotte Hornets (Pick No. 4)
Proposed Deal:
Nets send: Pick 8 + Pick 22 + Cameron Johnson
Hornets send: Pick 4
Why it works:
Charlotte has already identified LaMelo Ball as its franchise centerpiece and has surrounded him with intriguing young talent like Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Cameron Johnson would bring much-needed veteran leadership and efficient shooting to this youthful roster.
If Charlotte eventually moves on from Miles Bridges, Johnson could step in as a more stable and efficient replacement. For the Nets, moving into the top 4 gives them a clearer path to Ace Bailey, especially now that ESPN is projecting him to fall as low as No. 6.
Nets Trade with San Antonio Spurs (Pick No. 2)
Proposed Deal:
Nets send: Pick 8 + Pick 19 + Pick 36 + Cameron Johnson
Spurs send: Pick 2
Why it works:
San Antonio is putting together a promising young core around Victor Wembanyama, but they dealt with injuries that slowed their progress last season. With All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in their backcourt, the Spurs might not have an urgent need for another guard like Dylan Harper at No. 2 overall. Cameron Johnson gives them a proven wing who can space the floor while adding two extra picks, which continues to help them add depth to their roster.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn gets a crack at Harper, a high-IQ, local guard with the potential to lead their rebuild. With plenty of cap space and remaining draft capital, the Nets already have the flexibility to build around him immediately.