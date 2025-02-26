Who Bleacher Report’s Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft Picked for the Brooklyn Nets
Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft has the Brooklyn Nets selecting two point guards and three unproven but intriguing teenagers.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman starts with the Brooklyn Nets drafting Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 7. The Illinois point guard is a constant advantage creator in the pick-and-roll with clever passing and strong positional size (listed at 6-foot-6). As a scorer, the 18-year-old Lithuanian can hit stepback threes and use his craft out of ballscreens to get into the paint.
Still, Jakucionis doesn’t have much burst or twitch despite having good size for a guard. He’s also turnover prone, putting up 3.6 turnovers per game to go along with a 25 TOV%, per Bart Torvik. Plus, the former Barcelona youth player needs the ball in his hands to be effective. In 26 games this season, Jakucionis is averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 46.6% from the field and 32.8% from three.
B/R has the Nets selecting Arizona freshman Carter Bryant with the 21st overall pick. Bryant, an athletic two-way play finisher who has made the most of his bench minutes, has grown into an important frontcourt rotation piece for the Wildcats as the season has progressed.
Bryant is averaging 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks on 37.9 3P% (11-for-29) over his last eight games, which is when he started cracking 20+ minutes per night. His production is limited, but his impact goes beyond the box score. The 19-year-old would be another project for Brooklyn, rather than a surefire contributor.
Two picks later, B/R has Jordi Fernández’s team drafting Isaiah Evans at No 23. The Duke freshman, similarly to Bryant, has started playing a lot more as of late. Evans averaged 6.7 points in 11.9 minutes over his first 18 games, but that’s risen to 9.3 points in 18.6 minutes over his last seven.
The 19-year-old was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and looked like a one-and-done before the season. Evans’ role for Duke is mostly to play out of catch-and-shoots or movement shots. He can get hot in a hurry as a microwave scorer, and there’s an argument to be made that narrowing down his responsibilities limits his wilder tendencies. Evans flashed more versatile shotmaking at lower levels, but he basically only shoots threes for Duke, and adds very little as a rebounder, passer, defender and rim pressurer.
At No. 26, the Nets go with Arkansas guard Boogie Fland, according to B/R. He can play the point, but is more of a combo than Jakucionis with his ability to shoot threes off-ball. In 18 games as a freshman, Fland averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists while making 36.5% of his 96 attempted threes. The pitch on Fland is that he's a skilled passer and diverse outside shooter on high volume, but his finishing at the rim was terrible (36% in total and 26.5% in the half-court, per Synergy) and teams will target him on defense.
The Razorbacks prospect won’t be suiting up the rest of the season after undergoing surgery today to repair an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb. Fland's surgery, per Arkansas, was performed by the Hospital for Special Surgery's Dr. Bob Hotchkiss, their hand and upper extremity surgeon. The hospital has had a partnership with the Nets since 2004, and its name is on the team’s Brooklyn training facility. When the Nets drafted Dariq Whitehead in 2023 after a recent foot surgery, that procedure was also done at HSS.
Lastly, B/R’s Nets part of their mock draft wraps up with Dink Pate at No. 37. Pate is currently in his second G League season, having initially played for the G League Ignite before the developmental program closed. He reportedly sought a waiver to enter the 2024 draft because of those circumstances but was deemed ineligible, so he is now with the Mexico City Capitanes.
In 37 G League games this season, Pate is averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.9 turnovers, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.9% from the field and 33.6% from three. His efficiency as a whole — pulling up, finishing at the rim and passing — really needs to improve, but it’s better than last season. However, Pate is another complete project with a very unclear NBA role and massive defensive lapses. He would almost certainly need at least one more season in the G League.
