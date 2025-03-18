Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
PROBABLE: Noah Clowney (ankle), Ziaire Williams (Achilles)
Celcis Injuries:
OUT: Jaylen Brown (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Jayson Tatum (knee)
AVAILABLE: JD Davidson (Two-Way), Miles Norris (Two-Way), Drew Peterson (Two-Way)
Set to take on the Boston Celtics for the second time in three days, the Brooklyn Nets have again become plagued with injuries as the 2024-25 NBA regular season soon comes to a close. With just 14 games to go in year one of Brooklyn's total rebuild, first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez has the opportunity to give younger pieces more opportunites for two reasons: the Nets are five games back of the Miami Heat for the Eastern Conferences 10-seed, and the team's top scoring option will miss the final stretch.
Cam Thomas, after struggling with hamstring injuries all throughout his fourth season as a pro, has likely seen his final action this year. He'll be out tonight, joining De'Anthony Melton as Brooklyn's lone injury designations for the rematch with Boston. Also out due to Two-Way contracts: Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and Tyson Etienne.
The good news: Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney are both probable. Williams was key to the Nets' near-comeback victory over the Celtics on Saturday, tallying 14 points and five rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor. Meanwhile, Clowney — who hasn't played since March 11 — could make his return this evening. One of Brooklyn's exciting sophomores, Clowney being available will be a major boost for the visiting Nets.
On Boston's side, only one player is listed as out pregame, but it's an important one. Jaylen Brown, who injured his knee in the aformentioned win over Brooklyn, will not play in the series finale. Potentially joining him is Jayson Tatum, as the reigning champs' best player is probable.
Outside of the Brown-Tatum tandem, the Celtics will have JD Davidson, Miles Norris and Drew Peterson available, all of who are on Two-Way deals.
Nets-Celtics is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at TD Garden.
