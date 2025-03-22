Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), D'Angelo Russell (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Ziaire Williams (hamstring)
Pacers Injuries:
OUT: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles)
QUESTIONABLE: Tyrese Haliburton (back)
PROBABLE: RayJ Dennis (Two-Way), Enrique Freeman (Two-Way), Quenton Jackson (Two-Way)
In the closing act of the Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers 2024-25 season series, each lineup will look quite similar to those of two days ago—the last time two these squads met. In the 105-99 Pacers victory, stars sat as depth pieces and role players saw an increase in opportunities.
Mirroring the previous matchup, Brooklyn will be without Cam Thomas, as the elite-level scorer continues to rehab another nagging hamstring injury. Likely to miss the remainder of his fourth professional campaign, Thomas hasn't suited up since March 13 and isn't expected to take the floor again with just 12 games to go until the postseason begins.
Joining Thomas in street clothes will be D'Angelo Russell, one of the Nets' two leading scorers in Thursday night's loss. Russell tallied 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting in relief of Thomas as well as the absent Cam Johnson. His status creates a void at the point guard position, presumably filled by Keon Johnson.
Besides De'Anthony Melton—who has missed the entire season after tearing his ACL—and Brooklyn's Two-Way players, the only other impactful designation comes by way of Ziaire Williams. Williams also notched the 22-point mark against Indiana, again flashing his potential on both ends of the floor. He's questionable ahead of tip-off with a hamstring issue, and will be one of the top storylines to follow leading up to the contest.
For the Pacers, nothing changes in their injury report. Tyrese Haliburton will again sit, joining Isaiah Jackson as the only members of Indiana's roster listed as "out" due to injuries. Sans Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin stepped up on Thursday night, posting 28 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Amid a poor defensive stretch for the Nets, keying in on Mathurin will be vital to the team's success.
Nets-Pacers is slated for 5 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.