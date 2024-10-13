Brooklyn Nets: Three Things to Watch in Game Two of Preseason
The Brooklyn Nets' second preseason game is around the corner and will serve not just as a chance for Brooklyn fans to see their team in action for the first time at home this season, but to keep picking up on what new head coach Jordi Fernández is looking for.
The Nets’ preseason opener against the LA Clippers ended in a 115-106 loss in Southern California; however, there were already some flashes of what Fernández is trying to implement in Brooklyn.
The Nets will be without Day’Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford again — both because of hamstring injuries. Nic Claxton, who signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Brooklyn this summer, missed game one of the preseason with a hamstring knock of his own but his availability vs. the Wizards remains a question.
Here are three things to watch in preseason game two for the Nets:
The Frontcourt Rotation
If Claxton plays on Monday night, this question becomes much more straightforward. In the Nets’ first game against the Clippers, Fernández virtually went through the entire roster trying out different frontcourt looks.
Of course, that was necessitated by injuries to three of Brooklyn’s main options there, so any preseason indicators might amount to nothing. Last week, Fernández had Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith in the frontcourt. Noah Clowney was the first big off the bench and showed some interesting flashes. Ziaire Williams also got minutes at the 4, as did two-way player Jaylen Martin in the second half.
The same options will be in play against the Wizards, whose options at the 4 and 5 spots include Jonas Valanciunas, Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, Tristan Vukcevic and this year’s number two pick Alexandre Sarr. Sarr has started in DC’s three preseason games (1-2), twice accompanied by Valanciunas.
Ben Simmons’ Lineups
Simmons will continue to generate conversation for the Nets as long as he’s part of the roster. That process could be as simple as next summer when the three-time all-star becomes an unrestricted free agent, but he could also become an interesting trade contender or — more unlikely — rebuild piece if he rediscovers his best basketball.
In Brooklyn’s preseason opener, Simmons was a guard and a forward. He pushed the ball in transition and facilitated in the half-court, but also screened and rolled like a 4/5-man and defended the opponent’s frontcourt. This should ultimately resemble the Australian playmaker’s role this year.
Simmons shared point guard responsibilities with Dennis Schröder against the Clippers, which will happen again versus the Wizards. Now, it’s about discovering what other lineup combinations can fit around Simmons, who only played the first half in the Nets’ first preseason game.
New head coach Fernández still hasn’t tried Simmons with a traditional big playing alongside him, for instance. It could also be interesting to see him lead some bench units with players whose best offense comes when being set up.
Backup Point Guard
Maybe Simmons could end up fulfilling those backup point guard duties — at least in terms of the Nets’ rotation — but there is a potential opportunity for someone to become an option in that role.
The Nets have a lot of guards, but if their two points end up starting together, there isn’t a floor general to set the pace off the bench. Cam Thomas could maybe handle some of those reps, but he’s evidently much more of a scorer, as are Shake Milton and Keon Johnson. Johnson led the Nets in scoring for their preseason opener, scoring 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting.
Amari Bailey had a steady four assists in nine minutes vs. the Clippers, but the former UCLA guard seems like he’s much more of an option for the Long Island Nets, barring a surprise. That leaves Killian Hayes, who missed game one of the preseason with hip soreness and might also not feature against the Wizards.
Hayes, the former no. 7 pick in 2020, is on an Exhibit 10 contract but is ineligible for a two-way deal. He would have to ink a standard contract with the Nets. Brooklyn has two preseason games left after Tuesday, on Oct. 16 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and Oct. 18 vs. the Toronto Raptors.
