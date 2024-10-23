Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets kick off their regular season with a polarizing matchup against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams are amid their own rebuilds, albeit for very different reasons. Atlanta's overhaul began after they won the 2024 NBA Draft lottery, adding Zaccharie Risacher while cutting ties with Dejounte Murray. Despite likely finishing toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks should serve as a good gauge for Brooklyn to find out where they truly stack up.
The Nets enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs against the Hawks, and the total over/under is 221.5 points.
1. Unleash Nic Claxton. The 25-year-old big man got paid this summer, and an early matchup against Onyeka Okongwu serves as the perfect stage to prove why. Claxton did sit out every preseason contest, so there may be some rust, but getting the longest-tenured Net involved early needs to be a priority for head coach Jordi Fernandez and company.
2. Contain Trae Young. Mikal Bridges' departure did result in Brooklyn losing their top defender, but Dorian Finney-Smith remains to move into the on-ball role. The 31-year-old's length should prove to be a nightmare for Young's smaller frame, allowing Finney-Smith to close out strong if the three-time All-Star pulls one of his signature deep threes.
3. Ruin Risacher's debut. In what many considered to be a weak draft class, the 19-year-old forward became the top selection. He showed flashes in summer league, but Risacher still possesses a raw aspect to his game. Standing at 6-foot-9, 200 lbs., Brooklyn should look to take advantage of the rookie's smaller physique.
Brooklyn Nets (0-0) vs. Atlanta Hawks (0-0)
Oct. 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
While projected to fall, the opening matchup provides a great opportunity for the Nets to start their season 1-0. The Hawks are no world-beaters. If Brooklyn can rediscover the flow and intensity it displayed in their blowout victory over the Wizards and miraculous second-half comeback against the Raptors this past preseason, Fernandez will earn his first regular-season win as a head coach.
Following the clash with Atlanta, the Nets travel back home to the Barclays Center to take on the Orlando Magic on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EST.
