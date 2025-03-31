Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
Mavericks Injuries:
OUT: Kessler Edwards (Two-Way), Dante Exum (hand), Kyrie Irving (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist)
QUESTIONABLE: Dereck Lively II (ankle)
PROBABLE: Anthony Davis (adductor), Daniel Gafford (knee), Caleb Martin (hip)
Set to take on the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in a week, the Brooklyn Nets' rotation will look vastly different tonight than the previous meeting. With seven games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA campaign, the Nets will continue evaluating young talent while the Mavericks attempt to make one final push toward the postseason.
While Brooklyn's injury list is thin, four of its five designations are highly impactful. Cam Thomas will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, while Cam Johnson, Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe are all set to miss tonight's matchup.
Due to the absences, head coach Jordi Fernandez will have all three of his Two-Way players (Tyson Etienne, Reece Beekman and Tosan Evbuomwan) active, while likely handing Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead an increased workload. Timme has shined in both of his appearances since agreeing to a two-year contract and Whitehead has proven—at certain times—he has the ability to heat up from deep.
Dallas got bit by the injury bug at the worst possible time, as Kyrie Irving—like Thomas—will miss the remainder of the season. Joining Irving is Dante Exum and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, both solid depth pieces, forcing head coach Jason Kidd to dig deeper into his bench.
However, the Mavericks' trio of "probable" players will be the biggest wildcards ahead of tip-off. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin are all likely to suit up, potentially bolstering a Dallas frontcourt tasked with slowing down Nic Claxton and Timme.
In the previous meeting, the Nets fell to a balanced Mavericks offensive attack—once the identity of Brooklyn's scoring output—and depending on how the hosts' designations turn out, they could be forced to replicate their initial success.
For the final time—a season series Dallas leads 1-0—the Nets take on the Mavericks tonight at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. EST.