Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Following three-straight matchups with playoff teams from last season, the Brooklyn Nets draw an easier matchup for the second part of a back-to-back. The Memphis Grizzlies sit at .500 on the 2024-25 campaign, and losses to the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets spark optimism for Brooklyn's ability to pull off another upset victory.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 226 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Stay consistent. Through the first half of each game thus far, the Nets have matched their opponent step-for-step. The second halves of contests have provided its issues, and Brooklyn can solve that problem tonight. Despite boasting stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., a full 48-minute effort from the Nets likely results in the second-career win for head coach Jordi Fernandez.
2. Trust Ziaire Williams. Fresh off his best game since his arrival in Brooklyn, Williams is set for a revenge matchup with his former squad. In Tuesday night's 144-139 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, the former lottery selection turned in 18 points of 7-of-8 shooting off the bench. Look for Williams to build on the breakout performance this evening.
3. Remain hot from deep. Williams is shooting the three-ball on a 66.7% clip, and Dennis Schröder is connecting on 51.7% of his attempts from beyond the arc. The Nets boast two players over the 50% threshold and four players over the 30% mark. They've been lights out so far this year, and it must continue tonight for Brooklyn to earn its first road victory.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (1-3) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-2)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Oct. 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
FedExForum - Memphis, TEN
FINAL WORD:
Though a small sample size, the Nets seem to be far better than anyone expected. The clash with Memphis will determine whether Brooklyn is truly poised to prove the doubters wrong, or if it simply just plays to the level of its opponent.
Following Nets-Grizzlies, Brooklyn travels back home to take on the Bulls at the Barclays Center on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
