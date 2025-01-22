Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel
After nearly knocking off the New York Knicks last night, the Brooklyn Nets get a second homestand this evening against the Phoenix Suns. Tonight will serve as the teams' second meeting of the 2024-25 campaign, as the Nets defeated the Suns on Nov. 27 behind Tyrese Martin's career performance.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Feed D'Lo. Outside of minor shin/hamstring issues since arriving back in Brooklyn, D'Angelo Russell has been fantastic for the Nets. In Cam Thomas' absence, he's stepped up as a true offensive weapon next to Cam Johnson. If Russell can replicate his 23-point, 10-assist effort from just 24 hours ago, Brooklyn will be in a solid position to upset Phoenix.
2. Take advantage of a compromised interior. The Suns have struggled mightily inside this season. Their issues are exemplified by the franchise's recent trade for Nick Richards, who posted 21 points and 11 rebounds in his Phoenix debut. With Jusuf Nurkic subjected to the bench, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe have the chance to feast on a chaotic Suns' frontcourt.
3. Rekindle Tyrese's heroics. Tyrese Martin was one of if not the biggest factor willing the Nets to victory in their early-season triumph over Phoenix. He was lethal from deep, rattling in eight of his 10 3-point attempts en route to a career-high 30-point performance. If he can come even close to that mark tonight, Brooklyn will manage to keep the scoreboard close.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-30) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-21)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the second half of a back-to-back, the Nets host the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center this Saturday at 6 p.m. EST. Much like the matchup with Phoenix, this too will serve as the second meeting between Brooklyn and Miami. The Heat prevailed in a Dec. 23 110-95 contest at the Kaseya Center.
Given the turmoil currently present in Miami, the Eastern Conference clash presents a great opportunity for the Nets to pick up a much-needed win.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.