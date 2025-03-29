Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off another commanding rout by the LA Clippers' hands, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Washington for an Eastern Conference tilt with the Washington Wizards just 24 hours later. Tonight will be the third and final meeting between Brooklyn and Washington this season—a series the Wizards currently lead 2-0.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as one-point underdogs to the Wizards, and the total over/under is 217 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Get Drew Timme Touches. Making his NBA debut last night, Timme shined as Nic Claxton's backup. With Day'Ron Sharpe out due to a knee injury, the Gonzaga product took full advantage en route to a double-double in his first professional action outside of the G League. Timme tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds—four of which came on the offensive glass—in an impressive showing. If Sharpe sits again tonight, Jordi Fernandez should look to get Timme on the floor early.
2. Contain Alex Sarr. Assuming Sarr is available, Claxton could have his hands full on the interior. The 2024 NBA Draft's second-overall selection has been fantastic to close out the season, averaging just under 21 points per game over the last two weeks. Sarr posseses the ability to step out beyond the perimeter, drawing Claxton outside the paint while opening up Washington's offense. If the Nets hope to defeat the Wizards, shutting down Sarr is paramount.
3. Play a Complete Game. Brooklyn has struggled in the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign to put together two complete halves. Last night's loss to LA is a great example—a contest in which the Nets lead by as much as six early on. Matched up with a young and hungry Washington group, preventing a second-half collapse will be key to snapping a six-game skid.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-51) vs. Washington Wizards (16-57)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets get a rematch from March 24's blunder against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:30 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.