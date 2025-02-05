Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
After earning two straight impressive victories against the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves winners of three games in a row. Tonight, they get an opportunity to extend the streak against the Washington Wizards, the team with the NBA's worst overall record.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Wizards, and the total over/under is 216 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Capitalize on the Lack of Experience. Washington is one of the youngest teams in the league, with an average age of 25 years old per player. After this morning's announcement that the Wizards had moved Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee for Khris Middleton, that number is likely to rise. But Middleton won't be available against the Nets. With so little experience on the visitors' end, Brooklyn should look to exploit that flaw through the likes of Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton.
2. Stick with the Balance. The Nets have rode a balanced scoring attack, sans Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney, throughout the impressive beginning to February. Keon Johnson has been big, as has Tosan Evbuomwan. Russell owns the ability to explode on a moment's notice, while Claxton can take advantage of a banged-up Wizards interior. Until those three players return from injury, Brooklyn's focus will be on spreading the ball to its cluster of contributors.
3. Prevent a Poole Party. In his second full season in Washington, Jordan Poole has begun to mirror the player fans fell in love with during his time with the Golden State Warriors. He's hitting on a career-high 39.1% of his three-point attempts while averaging 20.3 points per contest. Ziaire Williams will likely be tasked with slowing Poole, a key focus for the Nets as they look to extend their current streak.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (17-33) vs. Washington Wizards (8-41)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Feb. 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn welcomes the Miami Heat to the Barclays Center for a rematch of Jan. 25's loss in the same venue. The Eastern Conference bout is slated for Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.