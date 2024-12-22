Cold Shooting Sinks Nets in Disheartening Home Loss to Jazz
After a lackluster shooting performance in their win over the Toronto Raptors just two days prior, the Brooklyn Nets delivered another subpar outing in a disappointing 105-94 home loss to the Utah Jazz. Amid ongoing struggles, the Nets have recently resembled a lottery team far more than a potential play-in contender.
Early on, it was extremely evident both squads are amid long-term rebuilds.
In an opening frame that played witness to 10 combined turnovers, Brooklyn fell behind early thanks to an inability to capitalize off the visitor's mishaps. The Jazz had converted eight points off turnovers to the Nets' two, but that number slowly balanced out as the contest continued.
Without Keyonte George due to a sprained ankle, Svi Mykhailiuk assumed the role of Utah's primary option. The 27-year-old efficiently torched the hosts, resulting in a 15-point first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor.
In an uncharacteristically slow 16-minute contribution from Cam Johnson, Brooklyn leaned on Ben Simmons and Jalen Wilson for the bulk of its offensive output. The latter utilized his powerful driving ability to keep the Jazz's defense honest, allowing the two-time All-Star to sink a fadeaway mid-range jumper to the likely surprise of many Nets fans.
Wilson was just as solid, posting nine points through 14 minutes of action while helping Simmons guide Brooklyn to a 12-4 run to pull ahead by five.
But Mykhailiuk and Collin Sexton continued exposing a vulnerable defense, orchestrating a 9-0 rally behind a three-point percentage that gradually improved throughout the second quarter.
Come the halftime break, Utah had connected on seven of its 22 attempts from deep compared to just three-for-16 from Jordi Fernandez's crew, handing the Nets a five-point deficit heading into the third.
Even though it posted woeful shooting numbers early, Brooklyn continued letting it fly, possibly even to a fault. Its first three possessions of the second half brought three-point attempts, none of which fell.
Had it not been for the Jazz's high turnover number, the Nets' deficit certainly would've grown.
In a refreshing contrast to an over-reliance on the triple, Noah Clowney took advantage of his second start this season by providing high effort and energy on the offensive glass.
On separate trips down the court, he snagged the ball off a Brooklyn miss and created four second-chance points by way of contested dunks.
Despite Clowney's emphatic sequence, the Nets stuck to their reliance on the deep ball, closing the third frame 0-10, effectively gifting their opponent a commanding 12-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes.
Desperate for some sort of boost entering the fourth quarter, Brooklyn fell flat yet again.
Jordan Clarkson buried a three. Then Lauri Markkanen copied Clarkson's effort after viciously slamming a transition alley-oop, demoralizing the seemingly defeated hosts.
The only point in which the Nets appeared to have any sort of life came off a Johnson triple at the 10:56 mark, which broke a streak of 12 straight misses from three.
Tasked with a roster that owns the NBA's third-worst record, the home team's desire to run its offense behind the arc ultimately led to its demise. Utah refrained from mirroring Brooklyn's mistakes, opting for a more balanced attack down the stretch to hand the Nets what may be their most embarrassing loss of the 2024-25 campaign.
Now losers in four of its last five games, Fernandez and company look to Monday night's showdown with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for a chance to avenge what's been a disappointing December.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Jazz, click here.
