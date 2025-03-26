Nets' Cameron Johnson To Miss Match Against Raptors
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors in a match that could have massive implications on the pick odds for the upcoming NBA draft. As things stand, the two sides are separated by two games, with the Nets possessing the worse record, meaning they currently have the greater odds of obtaining a higher pick.
Brooklyn will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, with the main story surrounding that match being the return of Anthony Davis to the court. The former NBA champion made his first appearance after suffering a groin injury during his debut with the Mavericks, after getting traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers in early February.
Davis would have himself a night against the Nets, dropping 12 points while securing six rebounds. But it would be a former Net, Spencer Dinwiddie, who would be the biggest thorne in the host's side.
Dinwiddie would score 16 points while dishing out a tied season-high 12 assists, making sure to bury his former team. Brooklyn would ultimately struggle as a result of Dallas' defensive pressure, turning the ball over 18 times while shooting 51 percent from the field.
Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson would do their best to lift the Nets above their opponents, combining for 36 points and 11 assists, but it ultimately wouldn't be enough.
While Johnson's offensive efforts were more than a bright spot for Jordi Fernandez's squad, it appears they'll have to look elsewhere for inspiration on Wednesday night, as the former UNC star will miss the match due to rest. The 29-year-old's absence against the Raptors will break his two-game return to the court after he missed the Nets' match against the Indiana Pacers earlier in the month, also due to rest.
This season has managed to be a high point in Johnson's five-year career, averaging close to 19 points per game on roughly 45 percent from the field, as well as 39 percent from beyond the arch. The aforementioned Fernandez will have no shortage of players to replace the 29-year-old, with the likes of Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney, and Jalen Wilson all being available for action.
The Nets are set to take on the Raptors on Wednesday night with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
