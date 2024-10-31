Ziaire Williams Completes Revenge Game in Brooklyn Nets Win vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Ziaire Williams first set foot inside the FedExForum as a bright-eyed 20-year-old rookie getting ready for his first NBA season under challenging circumstances. In his return with the Brooklyn Nets last night, Williams is now looking for his second chance in the league — and, as of now, making the most of it with his new ball club.
Williams was instrumental in the Nets’ 119-106 away win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, just as he was also important on the first night of a back-to-back in an overtime loss versus the Denver Nuggets. In 22 minutes, Ziaire had 17 points and four steals against his former team.
“I wanted this one bad,” Williams said after the game. “It was a weird feeling just being out there on the other side. Like I said before, it’s still all love. Miss those guys, but was definitely happy I was able to talk some smack and, more importantly, get the win.”
The Nets were without Nic Claxton, whose hamstring injury that caused him to miss preseason is being managed. That put an even bigger defensive onus on Williams, but he lived up to the test. The Stanford product was picking up full court, snatching up errant passes and being an overall nuance on this side of the ball.
“Jordi and the rest of the staff told me from day one [that] my number one role is to be a defensive havoc on the court,” Williams explained. “[To] guard the best player, pick up full [court] and provide the energy. Coming off the bench, I feel like that’s the least I can do for the starters.”
Brooklyn’s energy as a whole was remarkable, given that the team was coming off an overtime loss at home before hitting the road to Memphis. One teammate who’s helped set the tone for Williams — and who was key in the Nets’ win with 33 points and eight assists — is Dennis Schröder.
“He’s a winner,” Williams said. “This 94 feet [defensive] stuff, he’s been doing this for years, so I’m just trying to play catch-up to him. He does everything just to win. Causes havoc on the offense and defensive side. He’s playing amazing right now, shooting the ball at a high clip and making high-level plays.”
Besides Schröder and Williams, Cam Thomas had 19 points for the Nets against the Grizzlies. Cam Johnson pitched in with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three. Next, Brooklyn plays the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Friday night.
