NBA Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Send Role Player To Sacramento Kings For Youth
The NBA offseason is nearly here. The NBA Finals is one game through, meaning the league could crown a champion in as soon as three games or as far as six games. With this, the NBA Draft is a few weeks away and free agency opens a week after that.
There won't be much of a stopping point after the NBA Finals completes as the offseason quickly follows, and decisions will have to be made.
For the Brooklyn Nets, who posted a 32-50 rookie en route to being the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference, the use of trades will be the name of the game during the offseason. They don't have a selection in the draft, and they aren't quite the most appealing free agency market.
One direction the team could go is simply trading older, win-now talents and role players to teams looking to compete in return for young players and draft picks.
Bleacher Report recently released one trade for each of the 28 clubs not in the NBA Finals. For the Nets, they traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Sacramento Kings, receiving Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell and a top-10 protected 2027 first-round pick (converts to two seconds if not conveyed).
"The Kings are in desperate need of versatile wing defense, particularly with Harrison Barnes slowing down. Keegan Murray keeps getting better on that end, but he can't handle the whole operation on his own, and Domantas Sabonis' limitations mean Sacramento needs forwards who can cover all areas of the court," Bleacher Report wrote.
Finney-Smith is a perfect wing for a team like the Kings, who project to be a playoff team but don't have a clear path toward improving substantially. A small move like acquiring the Nets forward could go a long way.
Evidently, the team is eventually going to have to get younger, and netting two role players and a pick wouldn't be such a bad deal for the Nets.
