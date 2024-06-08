Remembering Nets Legend Drazen Petrovic
Yesterday was the 31st anniversary of basketball legend Drazen Petrovic's death. The Croatian hooper tragically passed away in a car accident in Germany on June 7, 1993. He was just 28 years old.
The basketball community celebrated Petrovic's life and impact on the sport, including the Nets, who had Petrovic as a part of their organization from 1990 to 1993. Petro averaged 19.5 points on 43.7% from deep in three seasons for the New Jersey Nets, being named All-NBA Third Team in 1993.
Petrovic initially gained prominence playing for Cibona and Real Madrid in Europe during the 1980s. His shooting prowess and tireless energy set him apart, earning him accolades and championships. He won two EuroLeague titles in 1985 and 1986, and was named EuroLeague Finals Top Scorer in 1985. Petro's global impact on the game resulted in his induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
In 1989, Petrovic made the leap to the NBA, joining the Portland Trail Blazers. He was a solid contributor in the Western Conference, however it was his move to New Jersey that truly defined his NBA career. The Mozart of Hoops was before his time in the NBA. He had a deadly step-back jumper, before stars like James Harden and Luka Doncic perfected it. Of course, the three-pointer was elite before Stephen Curry revolutionized the game, and although not popular in his era, Petrovic utilized the Euro step before guys like Harden and Manu Ginobili.
On the international stage, Petro earned two silver medals in 1988 and 1992, as well as one bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games in 1984. In FIBA play, he helped Croatia win gold and bronze medals in 1990 and 1986 at the World Cup. On top of that, he earned gold and bronze in 1989 and 1987 at the FIBA EuroBasket.
It's sad to think about what could've been had he not tragically passed away, but one would assume his prolific shooting would continue for years, perhaps into the 2000s. When talking about some of the greatest shooters ever, Petrovic is certainly in the conversation.
