2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Pick Kon Knueppel in New Mock
ClutchPoints’ new 2025 NBA Draft mock has the Brooklyn Nets selecting Kon Knueppel with the No. 8 overall pick.
The Duke freshman averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 'stocks' on 47.9/40.6/91.4 shooting splits this season. Knueppel’s ‘go-to’ skill will be his three-point shooting — now and throughout his career — but he proved himself as a savvy pick-and-roll playmaker in college. The 19-year-old had fantastic chemistry with Khaman Maluach, another Blue Devil who’s a possible target for the Nets, and also showed that he could shoulder a heavier load in the games that projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg missed.
ClutchPoints adds that Knueppel’s range could start at No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are also reportedly "evaluating" Baylor swingman VJ Edgecombe, Texas guard Tre Johnson and Maluach for this pick. For now, Rutgers freshman wing Ace Bailey appears to remain the favorite.
Knueppel has been linked to the Nets ever since the draft lottery, such as by Bleacher Report. Another name connected to Brooklyn at No. 8 recently has been Noa Essengue, a French forward playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in the German league. ClutchPoints adds that Oklahoma freshman Jeremiah Fears is “near the top of Brooklyn’s draft board,” and mentions that the Nets’ assets might still move around. This echoes what NBA Draft consultant Rafael Barlowe recently said on ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show.’
“The Nets continue to be engaged in trade conversations around the league and exploring ways to possibly acquire another lottery pick, multiple sources said,” the report said. “If the Nets are to consider trading Cam Johnson, whom they held a high asking price of two first-round picks for at the trade deadline, they will only do so knowing they could jump ahead of the 8th pick.”
Brooklyn’s No. 19 pick is “being dangled in trade talks,” but this mock features the Nets selecting Georgetown freshman Thomas Sorber. The 19-year-old big should be able to start playing around early August after undergoing season-ending foot injury. He predicted his current range to be from around the end of the lottery to the mid-20s.
Sorber can score, pass and rebound on the inside. He was a productive defender at Georgetown, although with questions to answer about his footspeed and level of competition. The Hoyas center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and two blocks per game this season.
At No. 26, ClutchPoints has the Nets drafting Liam McNeeley. The UConn freshman’s NBA skill is incredibly clear: his three-point shooting. The challenge for McNeeley is doing enough of everything else as a passer, overall decision-maker, defender and especially finisher. He only made 45.6% (52-for-114) of his shots at the rim, per Synergy, which is alarmingly low.
ClutchPoints’ mock says that North Carolina freshman Drake Powell, French wing Noah Penda and Tennessee sharpshooter Chaz Lanier could be “in play for the Nets if they hold onto their two picks at the end of the first round.” Lanier has already worked out for Brooklyn.
The No. 27 pick is Ben Saraf. The Israeli combo guard, like Essengue, plays for Ulm in Germany. He needs to keep polishing his three-point shot and addressing questions about his athleticism. However, Saraf is a crafty pick-and-roll passer, a productive scorer now and historically and could be a high value selection late in the first round. The 19-year-old is currently playing in the German league playoffs against Würzburg.
ClutchPoints’ final pick for the Nets at No. 36 is Australian wing Alex Toohey. This selection is the team’s only second-rounder right now. Toohey is a versatile piece who can play the 3 and the 4. He has been a pro for two years in the Australian NBL for the Sydney Kings.
Toohey’s swing skill is his three-point shooting. He made 30.2% (26-for-86) of his threes in the NBL this season, which was an improvement on last season's mark of 25.4% (17-for-67) from deep. The 21-year-old’s most underrated (and connected) attributes are his defense, strength and switchability. Nets general manager Sean Marks previously scouted Toohey live in Australia. The Aussie prospect measured at about 6-foot-8 with a near 6-foot-11 wingspan at the draft combine.