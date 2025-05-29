2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Schedule Workout With Chaz Lanier
The Brooklyn Nets are bringing in Tennessee prospect Chaz Lanier for a Thursday workout ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, per ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater. The news was also reported by The New York Post’s Brian Lewis.
Lanier is a 6-foot-5 movement shooter who played five seasons of college basketball. He averaged 18 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 ‘stocks’ in 38 games for Tennessee this year. Lanier’s first four seasons were spent at North Florida in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He averaged 4.2 points per game in his initial 72 college games before breaking out in his final season for the Ospreys with 19.7 points a night.
The pitch on Lanier surrounds his 3-point shooting. He drilled 39.5% of his 311 attempted threes this season, which is a high conversion on great volume. Lanier attempted 16.2 threes per 100 possessions. That efficiency actually sees a bump up when focusing strictly on catch-and-shoots, with Lanier making 40.5 3P% (98-for-242) of those threes.
Looking toward the NBA, the Tennessee guard has to prove that he can do more outside of shooting threes. He neither passes much nor turns the ball over, which means that his shooting gravity ends up being one-dimensional. Plus, Lanier has to improve at the rim. He was 47-for-73 at the basket (29-for-51 in the half-court) this season, per Synergy.
The 23-year-old is currently ranked as the No. 40 prospect by ESPN. HoopsHype’s most recent aggregate mock had Lanier as the No. 38 pick in the draft. He was measured at 6-foot-3 ¾ without shoes to go alongside a 6-foot-9 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine.
The 2025 draft is June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is currently set to pick at Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36. Lanier’s logical range appears to be the Nets’ second-rounder.
At the top of the board, the No. 8 pick will be general manager Sean Marks’ highest selection since becoming the organization’s shot-caller. The Nets have already worked out Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears, who has been stationed in New York City before the draft. Duke freshman Kon Knueppel is scheduled for a workout at the HSS Training Center.
Recent buzz has linked Brooklyn to Duke freshman center Khaman Maluach and BYU freshman playmaker Egor Demin. Maluach is a two-way, above-the-rim big who only started playing basketball at 13 but has already played in the FIBA World Cup, Olympics and NCAA tournament. Demin is a jumbo point guard who has a case to be considered the draft’s best passer, but who needs to address questions regarding his three-point shot and half-court separation.