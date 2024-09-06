2025 NBA Draft: Who the Brooklyn Nets Need to Be Scouting at the G League Fall Invitational
With one game in the books and one game to go (Friday, Sep. 6 at 10 PM ET), the NBA G League Fall Invitational is one of the first dates of the 2025 NBA Draft calendar that teams scout.
The Fall Invitational has recently been a very important early draft cycle event for NBA scouts and executives alike. Two years ago, Victor Wembanyama made his stateside debut in Las Vegas against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite in a pair of games that sent NBA front offices flocking to Las Vegas. Last year, Alexandre Sarr used the Perth Wildcats’ exhibitions against the Ignite to make himself an early favorite for the no. 1 pick.
After the dissolution of the Ignite developmental team, there’s admittedly less fanfare for this season’s Invitational. The G League is now being represented by a “United” roster — including aspiring NBA players like Brodric Thomas, Taze Moore or Michael Foster Jr. — and taking on Mega Basket, a Serbian club focused on youth development that produced Nikola Jokic.
This year, NBA executives are more focused on the upcoming NBL Blitz pre-season tournament in Australia, with Nets GM Sean Marks set to be in attendance — but there are some interesting prospects for Brooklyn to check out in the G League Fall Invitational.
Bogoljub Markovic
Bogoljub Markovic is a potential first rounder who already impressed in the first G League United vs. Mega exhibition. The Mega prospect scored 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including one three-pointer.
Markovic is 6-foot-11, but he is fluid operating on the perimeter and attacking the basket. The 19-year-old has shown flashes of putting the ball on the floor to get to the rim, largely in transition but also in the half-court from time to time.
It is evident that Markovic will need to spend plenty of time in the weight room. He’s skinny, particularly for his height, and it pops in the lower body especially where he lacks flexibility. However, Markovic has real skills worth tapping into. His frame also isn't excessively thin or narrow, unlike Aleksej Pokusevski, for instance.
If Markovic can carve out a consistent spot in Mega’s rotation this year — he spent most of last year with the club’s youth team — the Serbian forward can be a first rounder in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he would fit next to a big like Nic Claxton.
Urban Kroflic
Urban Kroflic started to gain momentum during last season’s Adidas Next Generation youth tournaments and it carried over to the FIBA U-18 Eurobasket competition.
The Slovenian guard is a ball-dominant playmaker who requires a lot of touches, but can be relied on to score and assist. Kroflic will consistently use up a lot of pick-and-rolls, take stepbacks, and look to attack mismatches. In some ways, he plays similarly to fellow Slovenian guard Luka Doncic, permitting the massive gap in production that Kroflic will not get near.
Kroflic had an uninspired first game against the G League United with only five points on three shot attempts, so he needs to be livelier in game two. However, he doesn't turn 19 years old until the end of next March, so patience will be needed with Kroflic. He might end up as more of a name to watch in the 2026 draft.
Andrija Jelavic
Andrija Jelavic profiles as a stretch 4-man type. He's listed at around 6-foot-10 by Mega and, last season, was mostly tasked with spacing the floor, taking threes and attacking closeouts.
Jelavic’s game is very dependent on how he performs in spot-up situations and, although his stroke looks decent, the percentages need improvement. The 20-year-old shot 31% from three in 37 games last season, including 30% in solely Adriatic League action. Still, Jelavic can make his free throws, is a confident shot taker, and is evidently seen as skilled enough by Mega’s coaches to get these reps.
Jelavic tested the waters in the 2024 NBA Draft, but opted to withdraw to hopefully boost his stock. Right now, the Croatian prospect is more of a late second round candidate or a draft-and-stash option.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.