3 Nets Pop Up in 2021 NBA Re-Draft
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of young talent on their roster, making some of the 2021 draft class the more senior members on the team.
Some members from that draft class have been considered to be good choices to pick in hindsight.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale re-drafted the 2021 NBA Draft and Nets guard Cam Thomas went at the end of the lottery at No. 14, which is 13 spots higher than his original selection.
"Cam Thomas is currently tracking toward a second consecutive season of averaging (comfortably) more than 20 points per game while nailing over 36 percent of his triples. His volume may be a matter of convenience and necessity (see: the Brooklyn Nets' roster), but few players can shoulder 30-plus percent usage while flirting with league-average efficiency and limiting their live-ball turnovers," Favale writes.
"Sticking him at the end of the lottery feels a little icky given this context. But tweener guards are inherently tough to place.
"Their stocks are even further complicated when, like Thomas, they don't deliver a ton of defense or project as primary floor generals and have spotty track records when playing away from the ball."
With the pick to select Thomas at No. 27, the Nets took shooting guard Dalano Banton, who is currently with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Another Nets player on the list is backup center Day'Ron Sharpe, who stayed at No. 29 both in the draft and re-draft exercise.
"Seldom do players end up going in the exact same spot near the end of the re-draft. Day'Ron Sharpe's checkered health bill makes it so he can slide out of the first round entirely. On the other hand, the mobile heft he provides at both ends opens the door for a re-draft promotion. And so, he lands here," Favale writes.
Nets forward Ziaire Williams, who was chosen at No. 10 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, was considered an "honorable mention" for the exercise, meaning he would have been one of the first six picks of the second round.
The Nets are back in action tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET.
