Analyst Predicts Big Season for Nets' Cam Thomas
The Brooklyn Nets season tips off tonight, and it could be a historic one for shooting guard Cam Thomas.
With the Nets looking to find any source of offense, Thomas' role may end up expanding.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Thomas could win the league's scoring title.
"He's a capital-s Scorer, and he should get the chance to showcase that skill early and often on this mid-rebuild bunch from Brooklyn," Buckley writes. "Who is even pushing him for shots on this roster? Mikal Bridges is gone, Dennis Schröder looks like a prime trade candidate and Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton both do their best work on the defensive end. All due respect to Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Wilson, but there really aren't blue-chip prospects needing a ton of developmental touches, either. Whenever Thomas hits the hardwood, he has a chance to feast buffet-style on scoring chances. If he logs enough floor time (last season's 51 starts and 31.4 minutes were both career-highs), he has a non-zero chance of cracking 30 points per night and becoming the least likely scoring champion in league history."
Thomas, 23, went from averaging 10.6 points in 2022-23 to 22.5 points per game last season. If he has a similar jump this season, Thomas could become one of the top scorers in the league, making him an intriguing player at the trade deadline and going into the offseason after the Nets didn't agree to a contract extension before the start of the year.
