Analyzing Brooklyn Nets' Future Post-Summer League
At the beginning of the 2024 NBA offseason, the Brooklyn Nets were essentially in no man's land.
They had no clear direction, insisted that Mikal Bridges was not available for trade and were publicly rumored to be interested in acquiring Donovan Mitchell for weeks. Then, it all suddenly changed. Bridges was dealt to the New York Knicks, general manager Sean Marks struck a deal to get back their first-rounders from 2021's failed James Harden trade and the franchise became set on a total overhaul.
Now that the NBA 2K25 Summer League has concluded, Brooklyn's direction appears far clearer. They are now equipped with two of the last four Summer League MVPs after Jalen Wilson's dominant stretch in Las Vegas helped him join Cam Thomas as a recipient of the award. Nic Claxton and Keon Johnson both re-upped with the Nets, entrenching a starting five-man and valuable bench piece for next season. All that is left on Marks' to-do list that would result in an A+ offseason for the organization is to receive ample value in return for either Cam Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith.
If Marks opts to hold on to the two versatile forwards, they could return an even better package if moved at 2025's trade deadline. Once scrambling for an identity, Brooklyn now holds leverage over playoff-hopeful squads in need of another contributing wing. They really couldn't ask to be in a better position considering where they were just two months ago.
While next season is sure to present it's fair share of struggles and losses, a clear plan has been put into motion.
Better days are ahead.
