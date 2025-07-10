Are the Nets Better Off Without Cam Thomas?
Cam Thomas has taken the reins as the star of the Brooklyn Nets over the last two seasons. Despite the team being toward the bottom of the barrel, Thomas has been able to impress fans across the NBA with his scoring output, having averaged 24 points per game this past season.
However, the Nets find themselves at a crossroads with Thomas this offseason. The 23-year-old is in restricted free agency, and while a young scorer should draw attention from teams around the league, he remains unsigned with NBA Summer League underway.
Reports from earlier in the summer suggested that Thomas could command up to $100 million over four years, but it seems like that asking price is too high. No teams have shown interest in the shooting guard, with no word from the Nets on negotiations as well.
While there's silence between Brooklyn and Thomas, the organization has been quite the opposite through free agency and the draft. The Nets brought in a league-record five first-round picks, as well as traded Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. and a future draft selection.
All of this is to ask, do the Nets even need Thomas anymore? He's certainly a solid weapon, but questions about his efficiency and abilities outside of scoring could contribute to Brooklyn not offering a major deal.
The truth is that the NBA has enough scoring. Teams don't need isolation bucket-getters; rather, players who fit into roles at certain areas on the court. Veterans who averaged fewer points than Thomas are more valuable because they fill a certain need. Thomas has yet to demonstrate that he can fit into a role; he needs multiple dribbles and the majority of the shot clock to create for himself.
Teams likely view Thomas closer to a spark plug, potentially off the bench, than a go-to weapon on a postseason contender. His 24 points per game are elite on the surface, but he shoots the ball at a 43.8% clip from the field and a 34.9% rate from three. That's not good enough to catch the eyes of other teams to where the Nets would have to match any offer.
All of this is to say that Brooklyn doesn't necessarily need Thomas back. If he remains unsigned, he will be back in a Nets uniform, just not on the deal he and his team would hope for. If another organization offers him a fair deal, they'll likely match it, but it's not guaranteed.
Keep in mind, Brooklyn already has its young core in place. The Nets are fine without him next season, and could be better off if an open starting spot allows one of the rookies to shine.