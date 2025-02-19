Biggest Swings for Brooklyn Nets at 2025 NBA Draft
At the NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets stood pat on sending away some of their better players. While that sounds good in theory, it could very well hamper their chances at landing the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
As it stands now, the Nets are tied for the sixth-best odds in the league. While it could net them a top pick with a lucky jump, they’re most likely to at picks No. 7-9. And with players like Cam Johnson and more still rostered, there’s a chance they’ll fall even lower on the draft board.
The Nets appear to be going with a shortened rebuild, meaning they might need to strike while the iron is hot in terms of swings at the draft. With that in mind, here are three high-potential swings for the Nets on ’25 draft night:
Egor Demin, BYU
A 6-foot-9 true point, BYU’s Egor Demin is likely the highest risk-reward player in the draft. He’s displayed a variety of legitimate skills as a jumbo guard, but has yet to fully put his skillset together.
So far, he’s averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game on 43% shooting, hitting on 28% of his 3-pointers.
He struggled with athleticism, finishing through contact and scoring efficiently in general, but has such sky-high upside he could be worth the pick.
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
A 6-foot-4 guard and one of the younger players in the entire class, Fears is the youngest player in the entire class, and instead of playing his senior year of high school, is scoring 15.2 points on 43% shooting.
He’s an inefficient shooter thus far, a real testament to his crafty ball-handling and savvy finishing around the rim.
The Nets seem to be on the hunt for a start on the market in the next few seasons, and Fears hitting as a point guard could be what they need to return to contention.
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
Billed as a top-five talent prior to his recent season with Saint Quentin, point guard Nolan Traore has fallen from grace in the 2025 NBA Draft class. But his skillset still screams that he could be a viable guard option down the line.
He’s picked up his production of late, scoring more and continuing to show off since passing chops. But cons in turnovers, shooting and more continue to rear their head.
Traore might be the biggest gamble in the draft for now, but could pay massive dividends, too.
