Nets' Ben Simmons: Re-Sign Or Let Walk?
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has had somewhat of a resurgence this season as the Nets have gotten off to a 10-13 start. The point forward has played in 17 of Brooklyn's 23 games, averaging 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.
In the final season of his five-year, $177 million contract from 2020, Simmons is having the most efficient season of his career in terms of field-goal percentage (60.8%). He has yet to take a three-pointer this season and is shooting 50% from the free-throw line.
The Nets are in an interesting spot, expected to trade their veterans and go full throttle on the rebuild, which leaves Simmons with an unclear future. He's untradeable at the moment, based on the fact that he's getting paid $40.3 million this season. No team will take on that salary for such little production.
That leaves Simmons to play out this season and enter unrestricted free agency in 2025. Brooklyn will have a decision to make on bringing him back.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez has gotten improved production out of all of his players this season, including Simmons. If the 6-foot-10 Australian were to re-sign with the Nets, it would be on a much smaller deal to be with a group of younger players.
It's in the Nets' best interest to let Simmons walk. Although there have been issues with his shooting, he's been efficient in attacking the basket, and is still an elite passer and solid rebounder. Playoff teams could be interested in Simmons if they need a versatile playmaker, which means he would at least get minimum contract offers.
Brooklyn should let Simmons walk and let him pursue a contract with a playoff team. He hasn't been as poor as social media says he's been, and be a solid contributor to a more competitive team. It doesn't make sense for the 28-year-old to remain with the Nets next season.
