Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons Scores Season-High in Scrappy NBA Cup Win vs. Hornets
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — For the ninth game in a row, Ben Simmons finished without attempting a single free throw. He's now only taken a foul shot in one of the eleven games he’s played this season.
When Jordi Fernández was asked about Simmons’ aversion to getting to the line before the Nets’ NBA Cup game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn head coach demurred: “He probably is very good at avoiding fouls. I don't know … He's a great playmaker. He makes us play fast. He's had — I think it was New Orleans — he had 10 assists in the first half. So if you are that good [at] kicking the ball ahead and finding your teammates in transition, it's sometimes hard to find yourself dribbling into crowds.”
But even though Simmons once again took no trips to the charity stripe in the Nets’ subsequent win, he did arguably have his best game of the season. On the box score, there was no doubt, with a season-high 10 points and contributions in the rebounds (nine) and assists (five) columns. On the court — the eye test, if you will — there was, at the very least, a rev-up in aggression.
The moment when that arrived is easy to pinpoint. With about nine and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Simmons sped down the lane and threw down a big dunk to put the Nets up three. On his way back down the court, he exchanged a bump and words with Hornets guard Brandon Miller, who didn’t pull away from the three-time all-star.
Things got chippy from there. Miller scored on Simmons in a possession that came shortly afterward. Moments later, both received technicals.
“I was very happy with how he embraced the physicality of running, finishing,” Fernández said. “Even had a couple times [where] players got into it, but I think it’s part of the game. That engagement is what I wanna see from my guys.”
The Nets’ playmaker didn’t wilt; instead, he responded with one of his more assertive stretches of the season. When Simmons checked back into the game in the fourth, this two-minute stretch followed: a steal, then a circus putback layup on an offensive rebound and finally a lob finish to extend Brooklyn’s lead.
“Ben came out with a little force … He was big time tonight,” Nets forward Trendon Watford said after his team’s comeback win. Brooklyn rallied down from as much as 17 points versus Charlotte.
Cam Johnson, who scored his highest tally in a Nets uniform yet with 34 points, echoed his teammate: “We're not gonna back down from anyone. You look back to the Knicks game, the first one, and Do[rian Finney-Smith] and OG [Anunoby] got into it a little bit, that's what sparked us to really turn things around. We're not out here looking to just pick fights and be dumb, but we're not gonna back down from anybody.”
Fernández has wanted Simmons to increase his scoring engine all season. In October, the 41-year-old head coach mentioned wanting Simmons to take 10 to 15 field goal attempts per game.
He reiterated that on Tuesday: “Like I said before, I want [Simmons] to be aggressive and attempt more shots, so that's my goal right now, to get ... his attempts to go up. But I'm not worried about the free throws. It's like one step at a time. Probably, if he attempts more shots, maybe he gets fouled more.”
Up next, the Nets are back in NBA Cup action when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The regular season returns this Sunday with a three-game west coast stretch that starts against the Sacramento Kings.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.