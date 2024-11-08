Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets kick off a three-game road trip tonight at TD Garden, taking on the reigning champion Boston Celtics in their biggest test yet. Brooklyn has been one of the NBA's biggest surprises on the young 2024-25 campaign and looks to continue proving the doubters wrong against the Boston juggernaut.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 222.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Stay "gritty." The hallmark of this year's Nets is their toughness. Rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez installed a true identity in Brooklyn, and through the culture change, the Nets have transformed into a team that wears you down physically. Fernandez's playstyle will need to be on full display for Brooklyn to escape with an upset victory.
2. Get 50-plus points from the backcourt. The Nets' winning blueprint thus far has been complex, but one aspect of it has remained constant. When Cam Thomas and Dennis Schröder combine for 50 points or more, Brooklyn is 2-1, but the one loss was an overtime fluke against the Denver Nuggets. Tasked with toppling this star-studded Celtics roster, a big night from Thomas and Schröder needs to be in the works.
3. Dorian Finney-Smith. After a slow start to the season, Finney-Smith played a major role in the Nets' narrow 106-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 31-year-old still possesses top-tier 3-and-D ability, and with so many playmakers on the opposing side tonight, Finney-Smith's versatility must shine through for Brooklyn to move to 5-4.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (4-4) vs. Boston Celtics (7-2)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Nov. 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
TD Garden - Boston, MA
FINAL WORD:
Following the matchup in Boston, the Nets travel to Cleveland to take on the still-undefeated Cavaliers on Nov. 9 before heading to New Orleans on Nov. 11 to face off against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. All three road contests provide great tests for the over-achieving Nets, who look to continue the climb to the top of the Eastern Conference.
