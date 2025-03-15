Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Nic Claxton (rest), Noah Clowney (ankle), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Celtics Injuries:
OUT: Miles Norris (Two-Way), Drew Peterson (Two-Way)
DOUBTFUL: Al Horford (toe), Derrick White (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee)
Ahead of the third meeting of the 2024-25 NBA campaign between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, multiple stars are expected to sit out of the Eastern Conference tilt. On opposite ends of the standings, a slew of injury desigantions could even the difference in roster construction.
Announced Saturday afternoon, Cam Thomas is likely to miss the remainder of season with a left hamstring strain. Thomas' hamstring has been an issue all year, and Brooklyn now sees it more beneficial to allow him the proper time to rehab instead of rush him back in time for a last-second playoff push.
Alongside Thomas will be Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney and Trendon Watford, three vital pieces of head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation. Like Thomas, Clowney and Watford too have struggled to stay on the floor and will not be active for the home showdown. Claxton, however, will miss his first game since Feb. 26 due to rest.
Outside of those four, Brooklyn's list features De'Anthony Melton — who's recovering from an ACL tear — and Tosan Evbuomwan, Tyson Etienne and Dariq Whitehead, all of whom aren't available either due to a Two-Way contract or G League assignment.
On the Celtics' side, four members of their starting five may be in street clothes. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both questionable with knee injuries, while Al Horford and Derrick White are doutbful with foot injuries. Should all four be inactive, the Nets get presented with a golden opportunity to win a contest that will come down to depth.
With so many stars' statuses either already confirmed or not yet determined, key bench pieces on both ends — such as Day'Ron Sharpe or Payton Pritchard — are expected to be thrust into larger roles.
Nets-Celtics is slated for 6 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.
