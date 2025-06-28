Nets Bring in Former Ole Miss Wing for Summer League
With the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League approaching on July 10, the Brooklyn Nets are starting to round out their roster with recent draft picks and undrafted free agent acquisitions.
According to Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich, former Ole Miss wing Dre Davis will be joining the Nets for Summer League.
Last season, Davis was a well-rounded contributor for Ole Miss, finishing among the team’s top five in total points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals. He led the team in blocks (33) while averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds (second on the team) and one steal per game.
The 6-foot-6 and 215-pound wing rose to the occasion against top competition, posting 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over No. 4 Tennessee, later adding 15 points and eight rebounds in an NCAA Tournament win against North Carolina.
After helping Ole Miss upset Tennessee, head coach Chris Beard praised Davis' effort and defensive versatility.
"He played with courage and like the player we recruited and coached and taught to be. Just really proud of the way he competed more than anything," said Beard. "We ask a lot of Dre. Position-less player; guarding all five positions on offense. Had some timely baskets, a double-double against Tennessee on Senior Night. That speaks for itself."
A look at his tape shows a versatile, high-energy defender who’s comfortable switching onto multiple positions. Offensively, he’ll need to continue developing and carve out a niche if he wants to stick in the NBA. Although he didn't score at a high volume last season, he shot 45.5% from the field and 32.5% from three, solid enough to suggest he has the potential to eventually grow into a three-and-D contributor.
Before transferring to Ole Miss, Davis spent time at Seton Hall University and Louisville.
During his final season at Seton Hall, he averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He helped lead the Pirates to an NIT championship and earned All-Tournament honors after averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game
Throughout two seasons at Louisville, Davis started 40 games and averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds during his time with the Cardinals.