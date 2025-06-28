Nets Bring in Former Ole Miss Wing for Summer League

Ole Miss’ Dre Davis will join the Brooklyn Nets for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The 6’6” forward averaged 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, and 1.0 BLK for the 24-win Rebels this season.



Started 111 games over five seasons, with previous stops at Louisville and Seton Hall. pic.twitter.com/EIof5VeCJ6