Nets, Cam Thomas Fail to Reach Extension: What Does This Mean for the Future?
The Brooklyn Nets and star guard Cam Thomas failed to reach an extension yesterday, meaning the 23-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent in 2025. The deadline for players on rookie deals to receive extension was Oct. 21, and while many got those lucrative deals, Thomas was not one of them.
There were no reports of anything nearing a deal as the deadline approached, and Thomas, along with teammates Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams, did not receive extensions either. Thomas's future with the franchise just got a little more unclear, so what does this mean?
Don't Panic, But Thomas Is a Restricted Free Agent in 2025
While Thomas is set to hit free agency in 2025, he will be restricted, which means Brooklyn can match any offer another team gives him.
Thomas will likely remain a Net after he hits free agency, especially because the organization has the cap space to keep him around. Aside from Ben Simmons, the Nets aren't paying anyone over $29 million this season. Veterans like Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith are making over $13 million each this season. Still, all signs point to them being traded at some point before the deadline this season.
Unless Thomas makes it clear he wants out of Brooklyn or the team decides not to match an offer next summer, the 23-year-old should remain in Brooklyn.
A Trade Is Not Completely off the Table
Before Nets fans go crazy on this one, hear the explanation. Brooklyn is entering the first official season of a rebuild that was long overdue. In June the team started stacking up draft picks after trading Mikal Bridges, and Brooklyn will seemingly turn its focus to the 2025 NBA Draft and beyond.
Thomas is a young, prolific scorer, but he hasn't proven to be efficient and hasn't translated his numbers into wins for the Nets. In his first season as the star in Brooklyn, Thomas averaged 22.5 points on 44.2% from the field, but hasn't done much else in any other department.
Ideally, the Nets should look to keep their young star and continue to develop him into a winning player. However, no one knows Thomas's peak, and there is always the chance that his trade value would be at its highest right now. He isn't in the same tier as the top 23-and-under stars, and now that he will hit free agency over the summer, the Nets could consider dealing him for an immense amount of assets for the future.
