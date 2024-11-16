Brooklyn Nets Stat of the Week: Cam Thomas Makes History at Madison Square Garden
The Brooklyn Nets dropped the first game of their NBA Cup campaign away versus the New York Knicks in what ended up being a heartbreaking loss.
Brooklyn battled back from being down by as much as 21 points to take a one-point lead with 12 seconds left through a Dennis Schröder three. Moments later, the pendulum swung back the other way via a backbreaking Jalen Brunson three and a game-clinching block from Mikal Bridges that gave the Knicks the win.
The 124-122 loss, though, was marked by a genuinely historic performance from Cam Thomas. In 39 minutes, the former LSU guard scored 43 points on 16-of-22 shooting. Those were the most points scored ever by a Nets player at Madison Square Garden, per the team.
In addition, Thomas’ seven made 3-pointers tied his career-high. He’d drilled seven triples on this season’s opening night, as well. This NBA Cup game also marked the highest-scoring first half of Thomas' NBA career, per the Nets, with 27 points, five threes and just one miss (10-of-11 from the field).
Thomas has a history of living up to big nights under the bright lights of MSG. After Friday night's game, he now holds two of Brooklyn's three 40-point performances away at the Knicks' arena. The 23-year-old previously scored 41 points against the Knicks on April 12, 2024.
Head coach Jordi Fernández addressed Thomas’ performance after the game: “His teammates knew that we had to find him. I tried my best to help him, to find him. Obviously, they put OG [Anunoby] on him, [who] is a very good defender and very physical, and he still found a way to score.”
Unfortunately for the Nets, Thomas’ bucket getting wasn’t enough to pick up the team’s first win in the second annual in-season tournament. Brooklyn is now third in the NBA Cup’s East Group A, 0-1 with a -2 point difference.
That is compared to the Charlotte Hornets' -25 differential (0-1 record) and the Philadelphia 76ers- -24 (0-2). The Orlando Magic top the group with a 2-0 record and a +37, with the Knicks right behind with the same record and a +14.
The Nets have a quick turnaround, returning to MSG this weekend in regular season action. It’s a chance for Thomas "to come back and perform again,” as Fernández said, and the Nets guard is already looking forward to that game.
"The good thing about it is we play them again on Sunday, so we can get some redemption," Thomas said.
