Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Rated 15th-Best Shooting Guard Ahead of Next Season
There is no greater testament to Brooklyn Nets' general manager Sean Marks' ability to find talent than Cam Thomas. Since entering the league, Thomas has recorded eight 40-point games en route to becoming one of the NBA's most lethal scorers. Due to his immense improvement last season, the 6-foot-3 guard finds himself listed as the 15th best two-guard heading into next year according to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype.
Brooklyn's likely leading scorer come 2024-25 was placed ahead of fellow New York star Donte DiVincenzo, rumored Nets' target Anfernee Simons and former number three-overall selection R.J. Barrett.
Ahead of Thomas were Malik Monk, Devin Vassell and Bradley Beal, all three whom reflect the gravity Thomas' lack of appreciation. He found himself in seventh place for last season's Most Improved Player award, and despite similar numbers to that of a 22-year-old Kobe Bryant, still manages to be ranked below players he undoubtedly out-performed.
With Mikal Bridges now departed, Thomas becomes the unquestioned primary scorer in the Nets offense. Since Brooklyn is projected to be the worst team in basketball next year, his scoring may skyrocket even further than last season due to empty-calorie stats. In that event, Thomas must round out his offensive game beyond just scoring to prove he is among the league's elite.
With no true answer at point guard, an improvement on the facilitating front could cement Thomas as an even larger threat as a combo guard.
15th is nothing to scoff at, but when viewing those ahead of him, it's hard to disagree that to this day Thomas is still criminally underrated.
