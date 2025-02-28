Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Set to Return Tomorrow vs. Portland Trail Blazers
After missing nearly two months of action, Cam Thomas is back.
The Brooklyn Nets' go-to offensive weapon has remained out since Jan. 2's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but is available to make his return in tomorrow night's home matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, via Michael Scotto.
When healthy, Thomas is one of the craftiest scorers in the entire NBA. Prior to getting injured, the 23-year-old averaged 24.7 points on 44.8% shooting, both of which would set new career-highs should they stand.
For a playoff-hopeful Nets squad, Thomas' return couldn't come a better time. Of late, Brooklyn has been forced to rely on a balanced scoring attack, but its true alpha is finally on the mend.
Ahead of the Nets' 129-121 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Jordi Fernandez revealed Thomas was primed to make his return to the lineup soon.
"CT is day-to-day so you guys will see him soon. I cannot say the exact day, but he's done a great job," Fernandez said via NetsWire. "Obviously [he's] getting readjusted to a real game. It doesn't happen right away, but excited to have him back at some point soon."
It seems that Thomas may have been further along in his rehab than even his head coach knew, because just 48 hours after Fernandez's comments, the fourth-year man out of LSU will take the floor at the Barclays Center.
With the sudden emergences of Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford and the consistent, steady play from the likes of Cam Johnson and (eventually) D'Angelo Russell, Thomas rejoins a group that's adjusted to life without him. Each player has evolved in their respective roles, creating a deep and battle-tested roster outside of Thomas.
With as much focus as Thomas draws from opposing defenses, an increase of opportunity could be headed Tyrese Martin's way. The 25-year-old recently signed to the Nets' active roster, and when alongside Thomas in the lineup, has proven the ability to hit the three on an extremely efficient clip.
But this isn't exlusive to Martin — Thomas' return is sure to impact nearly every member of Brooklyn's roster due to the attention he commands.
