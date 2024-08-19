Nets Can 'Get Weird' with Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets have about as blank of a canvas as you can have going into the upcoming season, and that should be an exciting thing for new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
There's a number of versatile veterans that can be plugged into many different lineups along with a group of young players who have little to lose.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that is the brightest spot for the Nets for the upcoming season.
"Brooklyn is in prime position to get weird. Head coach Jordi Fernandez can and should and probably will roll out wacky lineups and plumb the functional depths of players under his stewardship in ways we wouldn't typically imagine," Favale writes.
Favale also ponders how the Nets can mix and match their roster with lineups.
"Will [Cam] Thomas lead the league in usage rate? Does [Nic] Claxton get the chance to run inverted pick-and-rolls? Will he spend time alongside Noah Clowney and form one of the most defensively pliable and anarchic dual-big frontlines in the league? Could Ben Simmons be healthy enough to play? And are the Nets prepared to give him absolute agency in lineups with four shooters? Do said lineups mean we see [Dorian Finney-Smith], Cam Johnson or even Ziaire Williams at the 5?" Favale asked.
No matter what lineup the Nets roll out, they will learn something every game, and that's enough to keep the remote on Brooklyn games all year long.
