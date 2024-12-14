Nets Didn’t Get the Right Return in the Schroder-Warriors Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have finally begun selling their veterans, agreeing to send point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Brooklyn will send Schroder and a second-round pick to Golden State for shooting guard De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks.
Schroder was expected to be traded, and after previous reports of the Nets being in talks with the Warriors surfaced, Golden State became the favorite to acquire the German. While the trade is somewhat of a sigh of relief, the Nets didn't even come close to maximizing Schroder's value.
Schroder's trade value had a wide range considering his averages. He's averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 45.2% shooting from the field and 38.7% from deep. While the stats came on a struggling and rebuilding Nets squad, those numbers are still impressive.
What could have hindered Schroder's trade value is his expiring contract. He's in the final year of his deal, making $13 million this season at 31 years old. However, what combats that risk is the Nets taking on Melton. Melton is out for the season with a sprained left ACL, and he is also on an expiring deal.
The Nets could have received a first-round pick for Schroder, if not from the Warriors, then from another team. Contenders are lining up in front of Brooklyn with offers for its veterans, and while three second-round picks isn't a bad return, those probably should've been replaced by one first-round pick, which is equivalent to or exceeds that value.
