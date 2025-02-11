Nets Displaying Defensive Efficiency Despite Offensive Struggles
The Brooklyn Nets won their second straight game last night against the Charlotte Hornets, 97-89. This is their fifth win in six games, which brings them to a 19-34 record. However, Brooklyn still sits at 12th in the Eastern Conference.
The low scoring affair was nothing new for the Nets, as that has been the trend as of late. Brooklyn hasn't hit over 110 points in a game since Jan. 14 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Since the start of 2025, the Nets are averaging 101 points per game, which is dead last in the NBA.
The offensive drought has been highlighted by some moments Brooklyn would like to forget, including a 67-point performance against the LA Clippers and an 84-point performance against the Phoenix Suns. However, the Nets have been winning despite struggling to reach triple-digit scoring.
The Nets rank 27th in the league in offensive rating (108.7); however, they've won five of their last six games. In that stretch, they've averaged 102.3 points per game while giving up just 95.3 points to opponents. Brooklyn has had some impressive wins against playoffs teams such as the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.
As much as the offensive disparities are a concern, credit should also be given to Brooklyn's defense. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has his group playing efficient on the other side of the floor, as the Nets rank second in defensive rating since the start of February (105.8).
The Nets are not expected to make the postseason, as they have very little offensive weapons. Cam Thomas has remained out with a hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined for most of the regular season. Brooklyn's second scoring option, Cam Johnson, has also dealt with injuries this season as well as heavy trade rumors before the deadline. Surprisingly, he will remain on the roster through the rest of the season.
While winning games will hurt the Nets' odds at a top draft pick this season, it's promising to this defensive production from such a young group. Fernandez's effect on the team has already taken shape.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.