Brooklyn Nets Eyeing Harper as Franchise Point Guard in Draft Trade-Up Scenario
It seems Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks' six confirmed visits to Rutgers this past season may have had some real intent behind them.
Days after top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dylan Harper's father—Ron Harper—publicly discussed the possibility of Brooklyn trading up for his son, a viable report backing up that potential emerged.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Nets' rivals are preparing for Marks to strike in an attempt to land Harper as the frace of the franchise.
"With Dylan Harper widely viewed as the second-best player in this class and San Antonio already having De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in their backcourt, the idea of adding Harper to the mix wouldn't necessarily be ideal," Siegel wrote. "That is why talk of the Nets potentially packaging picks to get Harper as their franchise point guard is something multiple organizations are keeping track of."
Brooklyn owns four first-rounders this summer, each of which could be used in a hypothetical trade-up scenario. While Marks would be unlikely to part with all four to land Harper, two-to-three could be attached to a player like Cam Johnson to sway San Antonio into moving off pick two.
Brooklyn Nets on SI recently speculated what a Nets-Spurs trade could look like, which can be found here.
If this hypothetical situation were to come true, Harper would become the true first point guard to be drafted by and play for Brooklyn since Marcus Williams was selected 22nd overall back in 2004.
The rumored chase for Harper could establish Brooklyn's direction this summer and kill the Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-the-Nets momentum. In 2025-26, head coach Jordi Fernandez could build on the player development he accomplished in his inaugural season at the helm, helping to nurture a Harper-Cam Thomas backcourt.
With Harper in the fold, free agency can be utilized to find a versatile forward—perhaps including a reignition of the Jonathan Kuminga smoke from late-April/early-May.
As teams begin preparing for Brooklyn to either trade up for Harper or out for Antetokounmpo, it seems Marks has the whole NBA world on its heels, waiting to see what his first move may be.