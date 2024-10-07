Brooklyn Nets Film Room: Can We Learn Anything From When Ben Simmons and Dennis Schröder Played Together?
Ben Simmons and Dennis Schröder are set to start the Brooklyn Nets’ first preseason game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.
Last season, the Nets’ pair of point guards only shared the court for 16 minutes, per PBP Stats. For needed context, Simmons was injured for most of the season, whereas Schröder only arrived in Brooklyn this February after being traded by the Toronto Raptors.
“It’s something that gives us a different look right now, playing with size, but not a true big and a lot of playmaking and shooting,” Nets head coach Jordi Fernández said about lining up with Simmons and Schröder, per The New York Post’s Brian Lewis. “It’s going to be very fun to give it a look.”
Specifically, Simmons and Schröder played together in three games: a few seconds vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 10, and then vs. the Boston Celtics on Feb. 13 and vs. the Toronto Raptors on Feb 22. Their two-man combination had a lowly 93.5 offensive rating and a 100.0 defensive rating for a -6.5 net, per NBA Stats.
That sample size is far too small to draw any conclusions, or even assumptions, from; however, there are some hints from the tape worth keeping in mind for this upcoming season.
This is probably the best look from Simmons and Schröder on the floor together. It features the Australian at the 5, with the German handling the ball. Schröder drives right, attracts Al Horford for a split second, and that’s enough to toss the ball up for Simmons to finish above the rim.
This was Simmons healthy enough to play but not feeling 100% healthy, so it’s reasonable to think that this could look even better if his athleticism has recovered alongside his back issues. Regardless of the nomenclature over Simmons’ position on the court, the Nets should tap into screening actions featuring both of their guards — also meaning Schröder setting picks for Simmons.
Here, it’s again Simmons screening for Schröder. It’s an empty side look with the former setting the pick and effectively acting as Brooklyn’s big.
Schröder gets the step on Payton Pritchard, the paint touch and ends up with an and-one. Ultimately, this is more about the tough bucket Schröder gets, but it’s also about the type of process that can ensue from him and Simmons having a two-man game.
The German point guard shared his excitement at playing with Simmons this season at Nets media day. "I'm really looking forward for [Simmons] to shut everybody up because he's really ready and he looks good and he's going to help us,” Schröder said.
Against the Raptors, though, the signs were rougher. Here, the spacing is very complicated with Simmons, Day’Ron Sharpe and then-Net Mikal Bridges on the same side of the floor. Four Toronto defenders end up in the paint, with aggressive nail help right before that, so Schröder has nowhere to go as the ballhandler.
Sharpe (12/33 in three NBA seasons) is apparently tasked with spacing out to the corner — or makes that decision in an attempt to unclog the geometry of the court — and Simmons is presumably meant to occupy the dunker. Still, this might speak more to Simmons’ fit with bigs than how he fares alongside guards.
The spacing on the Nets’ field goal attempt isn’t ideal either. Simmons and Sharpe end up in close proximity on the same side of the floor again, and that isn’t a look built for success in today’s NBA.
For an idea, watch how far Scottie Barnes feels comfortable helping off the former LSU star. Simmons is subbed out shortly afterward.
Finally, it’s a slightly different look with Nic Claxton as the center with Simmons and Schröder. In this possession, it doesn’t work out at all.
Brooklyn finds themselves with Simmons cutting dunker-to-dunker, Claxton rolling to the basket and Schröder cutting into the paint all at once. There’s no space at all, and this results in four Raptors defending in the paint again.
It’s crucial to stress that conclusions cannot be drawn from the incredibly brief time Simmons and Schröder played together. At the same time, some of the tape so far can be instructive or at least used to brainstorm — even if the possible conclusions might seem obvious.
There seem to be benefits from guard-to-guard screening actions involving the two, perhaps with more room for creativity than last season. The same should be attempted for Simmons and the Nets’ other bevy of ballhandlers or grab-and-go threats in transition, such as Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson or Trendon Watford.
But like last season, the eye will be on the limitations Simmons’ non-shooting implies. His fit next to the Nets’ other bigs was a negative for the team last season. That comes with the important caveat of Simmons’ health, but also a prior track record of rigid conditions alongside non-shooters.
The rebuttal can be to simply play Simmons at center, but he is not truly a 5 in anything other than lineup graphics. He doesn’t screen, rebound or see the floor like a center. The former all-star’s strengths are in other areas, which isn’t to say that he cannot be utilized as a screener, roller or trailer on occasion, but that he shouldn’t be thought of as a big for roster configuration purposes.
