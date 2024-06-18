Brooklyn Nets Fingerprints All Over Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Title
The Boston Celtics have been among the most consistent teams in the past decade, and the Brooklyn Nets played a big part in them doing so.
Fresh off a championship, the Celtics cap off an incredibly consistent over half-decade. Since the 2016-17 season, they've made the Eastern Conference Finals in six of eight seasons, making the NBA Finals twice and now raising one banner.
Now, before this season, the Celtics last won the NBA Finals in 2008. In 2013, the Nets made a blockbuster trade, securing Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the Celtics' two best players in their championship run and two Hall of Fame players. In doing so, they sent their 2016 and 2017 first-round picks
The Nets' attempt to build a contender didn't pan out, but they set the Celtics up for a bright, bright future. Those two picks ended up turning into No. 3 (2016 NBA Draft) and No. 1 (2017 NBA Draft), though the Celtics traded back to No. 3 -- meaning they had the third-overall pick in two straight drafts while having a playoff team both years.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the two players the team got in back-to-back drafts, and they both led the Celtics to their NBA title this season. Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP, and Tatum is a superstar talent and the best player on the team.
While trying to build a contending team themselves, the Nets helped propel the Celtics into a perennial contender, and their fingerprints are all over the Celtics' most recent title. They were going to be either way, though, as they traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks -- the Celtics' opponent in the NBA Finals.
The Nets could soon be in a similar position as they were then, too. Their 2024 NBA Draft pick is owned by the Houston Rockets, and it jumped to No. 3 overall in the lottery. Evidently, the Rockets aren't half the franchise the Celtics are, but the sentiment of conveying a high-lottery pick to other franchises is something they should learn from.
