Nets Forward Named Spurs Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets have had Cameron Johnson on the trade block for a while now, but they chose to keep him on the roster ahead of last month's deadline.
The offseason provides another opportunity for the Nets to trade Johnson, and Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the San Antonio Spurs could be his next team.
"The first assumption—hope, really—is that Victor Wembanyama recovers fully from his deep vein thrombosis (and coach Gregg Popovich heals from a stroke). San Antonio took a significant step forward on the court, which led to the De'Aaron Fox trade to give the team a second star and lead guard," Pincus writes.
"The Spurs have enough picks and young talent, like [Devin] Vassell and [Keldon] Johnson, making enough salary to bring back almost any player in the league (especially if [Harrison] Barnes is included). ... Johnson is relatively cheaper and a solid shooter, defender and role player (recently thrust into more of a starring role with the Brooklyn Nets)."
Johnson, 29, is averaging 18.8 points per game so far this season for the Nets, and the lack of playmakers around him has given him an extended opportunity on offense, making him a valuable asset for any team looking for a secondary option.
The Nets return to the court tomorrow for a rematch with the Boston Celtics.
