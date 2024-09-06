Brooklyn Nets' G League Affiliate Acquires High-Upside Guard
Clint Capela, Rudy Gobert, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam all have two things in common: experience as both an NBA All-Star and in the developmental G League. Typically transactions made between organizations' G League affiliates carry little weight, but amid the Brooklyn Nets' rebuild, every move is viewed under a microscope.
Via the Iowa Wolves' press release, the Long Island Nets acquired former UConn star Tyrese Martin in exchange for the Nets' first and second round selections in the 2025 G League Draft. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Golden State Warriors back in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft before being shipped to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Ryan Rollins. In March of 2023 he recorded a 46-point near-triple-double for the College Park Skyhawks against the Grand Rapids Gold. After bouncing between the active roster and G League affiliate, Martin was subsequently waived at the end of his rookie season.
He's been a member of the Wolves since 2023, where he displayed talent that could merit another shot on an NBA roster. Through 38 games (31 starts) Martin tallied 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
It's rare that G Leaguers eventually have a large impact on a successful team, but not unheard of. Given the state of Brooklyn's roster, they are in search of any and all talent they can find. Martin will be given the chance to continue to show why he can not only play, but truly contribute at the highest level.
